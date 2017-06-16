Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Ben Price has joined Clear Channel UK in the new post of Sales Operations Director. He will report to UK Group Sales Director, Richard Bon.

Ben Price will take responsibility for managing Clear Channel’s Sales Support, Campaign Planning and Media Executive teams.

He joins Clear Channel from Future Publishing, where he focussed on developing and implementing effective operational processes, products and strategies to support an increasingly programmatic and competitive sales environment.

In this new role, Ben will work to shape and deliver fast, practical and scalable commercial opportunities across Clear Channel’s estate. His appointment follows Clear Channel’s rapid digital transformation over the last 18 months, which most recently saw the launch of their automated Ad Platform in the UK – the first automated buying system to be launched by a UK media owner for Out of Home.