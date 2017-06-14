Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Leyard and Planar announced that they will showcase the latest in display innovations at #InfoComm17, including a first-of-its-kind seamless LED touch-enabled video wall and a groundbreaking 0.7 millimeter ultra-fine pitch LED display.

The new Leyard LED MultiTouch is the industry’s first completely seamless interactive LED video wall. Available in 0.9mm and 1.2mm pixel pitches, this proprietary multi-touch solution revolutionizes interactivity for narrow pixel pitch LED video walls by offering a smooth and durable LED touch surface that delivers superior visual performance, enabled by the patent-pending Leyard® PLTS™ (Pliable LED Touch Surface™) technology.

Leyard and Planar will also demonstrate a groundbreaking 0.7mm ultra-fine pitch LED video wall at InfoComm 2017, showcasing Leyard’s continued market leadership in LED display technology with a technology demonstration of the industry’s finest pixel pitch.

These innovations join many others that Leyard and Planar will showcase at InfoComm 2017, including new trailblazing augmented reality technology, new creative LED solutions and leading-edge LED and LCD product portfolios.

Steve Seminario, vice president of product management at Leyard and Planar told us “We’ve made several groundbreaking advancements, and we’re delighted to showcase our growing portfolio of innovations to the AV industry at #InfoComm17. From the industry’s first LED touch video wall to immersive experiences embracing augmented reality, we’re demonstrating a number of solutions poised to transform the audio visual market.”

Augmented Reality and Custom LED Solutions

Featured this year will be the Leyard® Reality Studio™ system, which creates real-time immersive environments perfect for the latest collaborative virtual reality experiences on broadcast sets, in simulation, education or architecture. When combined with Leyard LED video wall displays and flooring and OptiTrack® motion capture cameras, Leyard Reality Studio software manipulates 3D models to render realistic perspectives.

Leyard will also showcase a custom LED solution as part of its Leyard® Creative LED Solutions and Services offering. From initial design concept through fabrication and installation, novel architectural video solutions can bring exciting, unique visual concepts to life for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Samantha Phenix, vice president of research and development at Leyard and Planar said “Leyard and Planar have had a strong history of market leadership, and in the wake of the successful integration, the pace of innovation has quickened. Thanks to our core technology expertise and our partnership with customers, we’re continuing to develop groundbreaking solutions that lead to innovative products and set the pace for the industry in everything from fine pitch LED displays and image processing to patent-pending multi-touch interactivity to creative solutions using LED as a material.”

Industry-Leading, Fine-Pitch LED Video Walls

At #InfoComm17, Leyard and Planar will also showcase their award-winning portfolio of fine pitch LED displays designed to meet the needs of nearly any LED video wall customer, including:

An 8K x 2K resolution control room video wall composed of ultra-fine pitch 0.9mm Leyard® TWA Series flat panel LED video wall displays that deliver the pixel density and form-factor similar to LCD and rear projection, but with a truly seamless image.

The Leyard® DirectLight® LED Video Wall System, a family of ultra-fine pitch LED video wall displays that allow for ultra-slim, front service installations, delivering industry-leading resolution and providing reliability features not before seen in the LED industry.

The Leyard® CarbonLight™ CLI Series, a line of lightweight and versatile LED video wall displays that are ideal for indoor rental and staging and flexible-fixed applications. With a thin, lightweight, high-strength carbon fiber casing, these displays are suitable for hanging or free-standing installations.

The Leyard® CarbonLight™ CLF Series, an LED flooring system constructed with a lightweight, carbon fiber frame, creating a high-strength structure built to withstand loads up to 500 kilograms per display. This highly durable LED flooring system is layered with a high-strength, wear-proof mask to increase the lifespan of the displays.

Best-in-Class LCD Solutions

These cutting-edge LED solutions join Leyard and Planar’s large portfolio of LCD displays designed to meet the needs of nearly any LCD customer, including:

The Clarity® Matrix® with Extreme Narrow Bezel LCD Video Wall System, a 46-inch or 55-inch LCD video wall system with the industry’s smallest tiled bezel width of just 1.7mm. Clarity Matrix sets the standard for LCD video wall installations with a unique architecture and award-winning features.

The award-winning Clarity® Matrix® MultiTouch, an ultra-slim profile touch screen LCD video wall ideal for public spaces and collaboration environments. Clarity Matrix MultiTouch allows for up to 32 touch points, enabling multiple participants to simultaneously interact with the video wall without affecting other users.

The newly launched Planar® QE Series, a line of 75-inch, 86-inch and 98-inch Ultra HD resolution LCD displays that provide an end-to-end solution for designing, distributing and playing back ultra-high resolution content, dramatically reducing installation cost and complexity.

Visitors to #InfoComm17 will be able to view these innovations at the Leyard and Planar Booth #3200. Leyard and Planar display solutions are available through the companies’ global network of authorized resellers. For additional information, visit www.leyard.com or www.planar.com.