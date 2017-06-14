Maddie Cotterill

As part of a groundbreaking advertising campaign for Amazon Music, OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) and Rapport this week unveiled a 79-foot-tall Amazon Echo replica in New York City’s Times Square.

Rapport, in partnership with Traction 3D, led the conception and fabrication of the replica build, which will live on one of OUTFRONT Media’s largest billboards in Times Square. Standing over seven stories high, with a circumference of around 24 feet and weighing over seven tons, the giant aluminum Echo replica will be on display on Broadway between 44th and 45th Street now through June 25. The Echo installment includes an LED light ring programmed to replicate the pattern activated when a user asks Alexa a question in real time.

Jodi Senese, OUTFRONT Media’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer told us “Amazon Music’s gigantic deployment is a key example of the creative possibilities out-of-home offers brands and we are very excited to be a part of this unique campaign. Times Square remains one of the most prominent advertising hubs in the world and brands continue to leverage the high visibility space here and large audiences; our historic work with Rapport and Amazon today marks a new chapter in the playbook.”

The Echo installation is part of Amazon Music’s large scale advertising campaign, ‘Music Unites’ which was inspired in part by John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” billboard campaign – that powerful message, coupled with Amazon Music’s popular lyrics search feature when listening on Echo, led to this Amazon Music campaign, which features iconic lyrics that express positivity and togetherness in famous locations in 15 cities across the U.S., U.K., Germany and Austria.

Times Square has historically been a prime advertising location for brands and receives over 300,000 visitors daily today. Over the years, Times Square has lead the out of-home industry’s shift toward a digital platform, enabling companies to share their story at an impressive scale, with all the benefits of full video, motion and sound. Examples include OUTFRONT’s recent launch of their first app-based ON Smart Media Liveboard in partnership with Jetblue in 2016. Working alongside innovative companies like Rapport, has been significant in allowing OUTFRONT to provide brands with a platform that is representative of this industry shift.