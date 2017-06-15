Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

BlueFox.io this week announced the closing of its USD 7 million Series A funding, with participation from Baseline Ventures, Panasonic, NewGen Capital and Pentalog.

Guillaume de La Tour, the founder and CEO of BlueFox.io told us “We’re excited by the strength of our investors. The quality and depth of our sales pipeline illustrate the appetite for our technology from top tier brands and retailers who can now increase sales and manage premises better and cheaper than before”.

Steve Anderson, founder of Baseline Ventures, said, “Customers are excited about BlueFox.io’s ability to offer a real-time mobile customer engagement solution with no apps or beacons. I am looking forward to partnering with the BlueFox.io team to further accelerate their growth.”

Homan Yuen, Managing Partner at NewGen Capital, said “We are very happy to have Baseline Ventures and Panasonic join the Bluefox.io team. NewGen has been a proud supporter of the company’s vision and is excited to see the technology and business further validated by these strong partners.”