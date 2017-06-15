Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

ONELAN and Stampede Global announced this week their strategic alliance enabling Stampede’s resellers across North America to support customers with ONELAN’s enterprise-level content, network and device management software; digital signage in a box solutions; on-premise and cloud-based solutions; and award-nominated Reserva room booking solutions.

Jeremy Copp, Chief Executive Officer, ONELAN told us “We’re delighted to further extend our reach into the US with Stampede who will enable resellers and end-customers to benefit from ONELAN’s award-winning solutions. Stampede have the proven skills, experience and sales resources we look for to complement our products and services, and we are excited to see the mutual benefits this will bring both of our organizations in the future.”

With clear synergies between the two organizations, Stampede’s project-based approach to selling aligns neatly with the competencies required to deliver successful enterprise-level digital signage projects.

With a strong reputation and long track record in delivering high-quality, robust solutions, Stampede’s resellers will be able to take advantage of products developed from decades of ONELAN’s innovation and experience in the global signage market. All solutions are developed to the highest specifications, and are TAA-compliant for the US market.