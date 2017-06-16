« Four New APN Outdoor XtrackTV screens Live Across Perth Station
Ben Price joins @ClearChannelUK »
 

This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • PRODUCT MANAGER – NETWORKED VIDEO SOLUTIONS
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Nottingham/Derby
    Area Derbyshire, England Leicestershire, England Nottinghamshire, England South Yorkshire, England
    Job Sector Manager Manager – Product Marketing Marketing – Product
    Salary £50000 – £60000 Per Annum £50k-£60k p.a. plus benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16417
  • LEAD GENERATOR – OUTBOUND SALES AUDIO VISUAL
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Greater Manchester/Bolton/Bury
    Area Greater Manchester, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Corporate Sales – Education Sales – Telephone Sales
    Salary £18000 – £30000 Per Annum Competitive salary + comms & generous
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16617
  • SENIOR INTERNAL ACCOUNT MANAGER – AUDIO VISUAL
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Surrey/Greater London
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England London South East, England
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Channel – Distributor Sales – Internal Account Manager Sales – Business Development
    Salary £30000 – £40000 Per Annum Competitive salary + commission, profi
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16517

This entry was posted on Friday, June 16th, 2017 at 08:49 @409 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 