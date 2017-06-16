Maddie Cotterill

Signagelive has appointed Catherine Eaton (Business Development Manager) and Peter Ryan (Sales Account Manager) to join its EMEA commercial team. Robert Hansen (Business Development Director) has joined the US team and will be focusing on growth within Major Accounts and Enterprise relationships. Suzanne Duncan (Marketing Coordinator) has joined the UK team.

Catherine Eaton (Cat) has over 10 years experience in business development and has held senior positions with IT Security & M2M IoT firms. Prior to joining Signagelive she spent more than three years in building a successful sales team at her most recent company.

Peter Ryan has held various Sales Account Manager / Executive roles and alongside his Law degree. He brings a mix of enthusiasm and professionalism to his Signagelive position.

Robert Hansen (Bob) most recently worked for one of the largest US based AV system integrators and has extensive experience in the software space, specifically helping his past organisations adopt, transition and leverage a SAAS sales methodology. He has built numerous partner and alliance networks from the ground up and is passionate about all things channel.

Suzanne Duncan (Sue) has over 20 years experience covering all aspects of Marketing across various sectors including security, finance and Royal Mail.

Jason Cremins (Chief Executive Officer) told us “Working closely with Aferdita Qesku (Director of Sales – Global) and the existing EMEA team both Cat and Peter will be looking to build upon strong business foundations whilst looking to increase the reach in the EMEA reseller channel, covering both Value Added Resellers and Major Accounts”

“Bob has recent experience working at AVI Systems (AV Reseller/Integrator) and previous experience in building and managing partner and sales channel programmes.This made him a great choice to grow our Major Accounts business in North America”.

“Sue has extensive experience in all aspects of marketing and is the perfect candidate to take on our first ever dedicated marketing position within Signagelive. Sue will be responsible for coordinating all aspects of our marketing, assisting myself and rest of the business to maintain and grow our global brand and reputation.”