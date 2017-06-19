« First U.S.-Based Museum Panasonic LinkRay Installation
Final #InfoComm17 Twitter Analysis

Andrew Neale

Repeatedly now, our sister site aka.tv has shown that twitter traffic for big shows this year has been falling: #CES2017 (detailed here) and #ISE2017 (detailed here) were both 10% down on the previous year. It was also the first year that neither show saw a year-on-year increase in twitter traffic.

At #CES2017 the headline number of tweets was down whereas the other totals were up: impressions up 15%, users tweeting up 9%, and users reached up 26%; at #ISE2017 the headline number of tweets was down, impressions were down, users tweeting was only up by 401 users (bearing in mind that the actual show attendance increased by 8,000 or so to 73,413).

This year for #InfoComm17 all the numbers were down.

Here’s our final #InfoComm17 twitter analysis for the last 30 days: –

No. of Tweets: 23,064 (down 46.8% from 2016)
No. of Twitter impressions: 122,513,287 (down 22.9% from 2016)
No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 4,068 (down 28.3% from 2016)
No. of Twitter users reached: 8,883,412 (down 58.7% from 2016)
Highest number of tweets per hour was 406 – achieved at 09:00 on the opening day of the show, Wednesday June 15, 2017.

For comparison here are the #InfoComm16 totals at a glance: –

No. of Tweets: 33,852
No. of Twitter impressions: 150,640,460
No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 5,219
No. of Twitter users reached: 14,096,734
Highest number of tweets per hour was 679

Top Ten:

No Name No of Tweets
1 @rAVePubs 2,705
2 @avtweeps  RT bot  829
3 @AVTweeps_ RT bot  560
4 @DailyDOOH 554
5 @AVLSInstallers 490
6 @chris_neto 369
7 @MalissaDillman 282
8 @thesmoothfactor 248
9 @AVNationTV 213
10 @Gfretless 207
No Name Impressions
1 @rAVePubs 42,008,505
2 @evankirstel 6,802,172
3 @DailyDOOH 6,375,275
4 @Crestron 3,291,988
5 @Polycom 2,916,412
6 @SamsungBizUSA 2,531,478
7 @chris_neto 2,486,812
8 @AVMag 1,904,631
9 @CiscoCollab 1,784,201
10 @avtweeps RT bot  1,453,425
Original Tweets
No Name No of Tweets
1 @rAVePubs 2,682
2 @DailyDOOH 483
3 @chris_neto 253
4 @AVLSInstallers 148
5 @AVNationTV 138
6 @thesmoothfactor 132
7 @DaleProAudio 116
8 @MalissaDillman 113
9 @DraperAV 111
10 @InfoCommShow 94
Retweets
No Name No of Retweets
1 @avtweeps RT bot  829
2 @AVTweeps_ RT bot  560
3 @AVLSInstallers 342
4 @Gfretless 184
5 @MalissaDillman 169
6 @CraigMacCormack 125
7 @thesmoothfactor 116
8 @chris_neto 116
9 @starin_mkg 109
10 @TierPM 79

Trending:

Related Hashtags
No Name No of Hashtags
1 #AVtweeps 5,796
2 #avselfie 1,410
3 #iot 385
4 #cloud 360
5 #ProAv 303
6 #collaboration 303
7 #Enterprise 300
8 #InfoComm 293
9 #AVTweetup 264
10 #DigitalSignage 229
User Mentions
No Name No of Mentions
1 @rAVePubs 1,414
2 @InfoCommShow 1,312
3 @evankirstel 798
4 @InfoComm 675
5 @chris_neto 612
6 @Barco 569
7 @CRESTRON 532
8 @AVNationTV 512
9 @NEC_Display 485
10 @Polycom 423
Most Retweeted Users
No Name No of Retweets
1 @rAVePubs 1,126
2 @evankirstel 722
3 @chris_neto 509
4 @InfoCommShow 321
5 @AVNationTV 255
6 @DailyDOOH 199
7 @Polycom 197
8 @multiteach 149
9 @AVMag 143
10 @MalissaDillman 143
Most Listed Users
No Name No of Lists
1 @ArkangelScrap 21,519
2 @roomeezon RT bot  19,084
3 @StartUpRealTime 18,867
4 @WalesBuzz 14,245
5 @itknowingness 14,208
6 @biconnections 13,702
7 @bot_innovation RT bot  12,873
8 @evankirstel 12,859
9 @BuzzSaffa 8,885
10 @TrippBraden 8,301
Users Most Replied To
No Name No of Replies
1 @AVLSInstallers 19
2 @DailyDOOH 10
3 @chris_neto 9
4 @AVHashtags 8
5 @thesmoothfactor 7
6 @AVDawn 6
7 @rAVePubs 5
8 @AVNationTV 5
9 @lebeck11 4
10 @JMOTA3 4
Users Most Replying To Others
No Name No of Replies
1 @thesmoothfactor 45
2 @AVLSInstallers 45
3 @SamsungBizUSA 14
4 @chris_neto 12
5 @CraigMacCormack 10
6 @MeganADutta 9
7 @DraperAV 8
8 @AVGrump 7
9 @JSrago 7
10 @rAVePubs 7

By Date:

Date Tweets
2017-06-19 Mon 12
2017-06-18 Sun 331
2017-06-17 Sat 577
2017-06-16 Fri 2934
2017-06-15 Thu 4175
2017-06-14 Wed 4519
2017-06-13 Tue 2116
2017-06-12 Mon 1703
2017-06-11 Sun 537
2017-06-10 Sat 543
2017-06-09 Fri 687
2017-06-08 Thu 687
2017-06-07 Wed 686
2017-06-06 Tue 651
2017-06-05 Mon 489
2017-06-04 Sun 79
2017-06-03 Sat 98
2017-06-02 Fri 299
2017-06-01 Thu 347
2017-05-31 Wed 358
2017-05-30 Tue 194
2017-05-29 Mon 62
2017-05-28 Sun 30
2017-05-27 Sat 86
2017-05-26 Fri 185
2017-05-25 Thu 184
2017-05-24 Wed 200
2017-05-23 Tue 164
2017-05-22 Mon 78
2017-05-21 Sun 33
2017-05-20 Sat 20
Date Impressions
2017-06-19 Mon 126,121
2017-06-18 Sun 1,430,189
2017-06-17 Sat 3,377,845
2017-06-16 Fri 15,809,204
2017-06-15 Thu 25,245,843
2017-06-14 Wed 25,178,978
2017-06-13 Tue 8,737,478
2017-06-12 Mon 8,591,350
2017-06-11 Sun 2,950,415
2017-06-10 Sat 1,919,926
2017-06-09 Fri 4,500,991
2017-06-08 Thu 4,045,902
2017-06-07 Wed 3,622,478
2017-06-06 Tue 3,689,827
2017-06-05 Mon 2,959,079
2017-06-04 Sun 238,046
2017-06-03 Sat 386,369
2017-06-02 Fri 1,044,384
2017-06-01 Thu 1,717,398
2017-05-31 Wed 1,790,614
2017-05-30 Tue 647,249
2017-05-29 Mon 189,795
2017-05-28 Sun 455,029
2017-05-27 Sat 282,291
2017-05-26 Fri 713,572
2017-05-25 Thu 976,652
2017-05-24 Wed 810,390
2017-05-23 Tue 594,818
2017-05-22 Mon 253,861
2017-05-21 Sun 161,142
2017-05-20 Sat 66,051

Displaying results at: 2017-06-19 03:00 in EDT time zone (BST -5 hours)

You can see the analysis in more detail here.


