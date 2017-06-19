Andrew Neale

Repeatedly now, our sister site aka.tv has shown that twitter traffic for big shows this year has been falling: #CES2017 (detailed here) and #ISE2017 (detailed here) were both 10% down on the previous year. It was also the first year that neither show saw a year-on-year increase in twitter traffic.

At #CES2017 the headline number of tweets was down whereas the other totals were up: impressions up 15%, users tweeting up 9%, and users reached up 26%; at #ISE2017 the headline number of tweets was down, impressions were down, users tweeting was only up by 401 users (bearing in mind that the actual show attendance increased by 8,000 or so to 73,413).

This year for #InfoComm17 all the numbers were down.

Here’s our final #InfoComm17 twitter analysis for the last 30 days: –

No. of Tweets: 23,064 (down 46.8% from 2016)

No. of Twitter impressions: 122,513,287 (down 22.9% from 2016)

No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 4,068 (down 28.3% from 2016)

No. of Twitter users reached: 8,883,412 (down 58.7% from 2016)

Highest number of tweets per hour was 406 – achieved at 09:00 on the opening day of the show, Wednesday June 15, 2017.

For comparison here are the #InfoComm16 totals at a glance: – No. of Tweets: 33,852

No. of Twitter impressions: 150,640,460

No. of Twitter users who tweeted: 5,219

No. of Twitter users reached: 14,096,734

Highest number of tweets per hour was 679

Top Ten:



No Name No of Tweets 1 @rAVePubs 2,705 2 @avtweeps RT bot 829 3 @AVTweeps_ RT bot 560 4 @DailyDOOH 554 5 @AVLSInstallers 490 6 @chris_neto 369 7 @MalissaDillman 282 8 @thesmoothfactor 248 9 @AVNationTV 213 10 @Gfretless 207 No Name Impressions 1 @rAVePubs 42,008,505 2 @evankirstel 6,802,172 3 @DailyDOOH 6,375,275 4 @Crestron 3,291,988 5 @Polycom 2,916,412 6 @SamsungBizUSA 2,531,478 7 @chris_neto 2,486,812 8 @AVMag 1,904,631 9 @CiscoCollab 1,784,201 10 @avtweeps RT bot 1,453,425

Original Tweets No Name No of Tweets 1 @rAVePubs 2,682 2 @DailyDOOH 483 3 @chris_neto 253 4 @AVLSInstallers 148 5 @AVNationTV 138 6 @thesmoothfactor 132 7 @DaleProAudio 116 8 @MalissaDillman 113 9 @DraperAV 111 10 @InfoCommShow 94 Retweets No Name No of Retweets 1 @avtweeps RT bot 829 2 @AVTweeps_ RT bot 560 3 @AVLSInstallers 342 4 @Gfretless 184 5 @MalissaDillman 169 6 @CraigMacCormack 125 7 @thesmoothfactor 116 8 @chris_neto 116 9 @starin_mkg 109 10 @TierPM 79

Trending:



Related Hashtags No Name No of Hashtags 1 #AVtweeps 5,796 2 #avselfie 1,410 3 #iot 385 4 #cloud 360 5 #ProAv 303 6 #collaboration 303 7 #Enterprise 300 8 #InfoComm 293 9 #AVTweetup 264 10 #DigitalSignage 229 User Mentions No Name No of Mentions 1 @rAVePubs 1,414 2 @InfoCommShow 1,312 3 @evankirstel 798 4 @InfoComm 675 5 @chris_neto 612 6 @Barco 569 7 @CRESTRON 532 8 @AVNationTV 512 9 @NEC_Display 485 10 @Polycom 423

Most Retweeted Users No Name No of Retweets 1 @rAVePubs 1,126 2 @evankirstel 722 3 @chris_neto 509 4 @InfoCommShow 321 5 @AVNationTV 255 6 @DailyDOOH 199 7 @Polycom 197 8 @multiteach 149 9 @AVMag 143 10 @MalissaDillman 143 Most Listed Users No Name No of Lists 1 @ArkangelScrap 21,519 2 @roomeezon RT bot 19,084 3 @StartUpRealTime 18,867 4 @WalesBuzz 14,245 5 @itknowingness 14,208 6 @biconnections 13,702 7 @bot_innovation RT bot 12,873 8 @evankirstel 12,859 9 @BuzzSaffa 8,885 10 @TrippBraden 8,301

Users Most Replied To No Name No of Replies 1 @AVLSInstallers 19 2 @DailyDOOH 10 3 @chris_neto 9 4 @AVHashtags 8 5 @thesmoothfactor 7 6 @AVDawn 6 7 @rAVePubs 5 8 @AVNationTV 5 9 @lebeck11 4 10 @JMOTA3 4 Users Most Replying To Others No Name No of Replies 1 @thesmoothfactor 45 2 @AVLSInstallers 45 3 @SamsungBizUSA 14 4 @chris_neto 12 5 @CraigMacCormack 10 6 @MeganADutta 9 7 @DraperAV 8 8 @AVGrump 7 9 @JSrago 7 10 @rAVePubs 7

By Date: Date Tweets 2017-06-19 Mon 12 2017-06-18 Sun 331 2017-06-17 Sat 577 2017-06-16 Fri 2934 2017-06-15 Thu 4175 2017-06-14 Wed 4519 2017-06-13 Tue 2116 2017-06-12 Mon 1703 2017-06-11 Sun 537 2017-06-10 Sat 543 2017-06-09 Fri 687 2017-06-08 Thu 687 2017-06-07 Wed 686 2017-06-06 Tue 651 2017-06-05 Mon 489 2017-06-04 Sun 79 2017-06-03 Sat 98 2017-06-02 Fri 299 2017-06-01 Thu 347 2017-05-31 Wed 358 2017-05-30 Tue 194 2017-05-29 Mon 62 2017-05-28 Sun 30 2017-05-27 Sat 86 2017-05-26 Fri 185 2017-05-25 Thu 184 2017-05-24 Wed 200 2017-05-23 Tue 164 2017-05-22 Mon 78 2017-05-21 Sun 33 2017-05-20 Sat 20 Date Impressions 2017-06-19 Mon 126,121 2017-06-18 Sun 1,430,189 2017-06-17 Sat 3,377,845 2017-06-16 Fri 15,809,204 2017-06-15 Thu 25,245,843 2017-06-14 Wed 25,178,978 2017-06-13 Tue 8,737,478 2017-06-12 Mon 8,591,350 2017-06-11 Sun 2,950,415 2017-06-10 Sat 1,919,926 2017-06-09 Fri 4,500,991 2017-06-08 Thu 4,045,902 2017-06-07 Wed 3,622,478 2017-06-06 Tue 3,689,827 2017-06-05 Mon 2,959,079 2017-06-04 Sun 238,046 2017-06-03 Sat 386,369 2017-06-02 Fri 1,044,384 2017-06-01 Thu 1,717,398 2017-05-31 Wed 1,790,614 2017-05-30 Tue 647,249 2017-05-29 Mon 189,795 2017-05-28 Sun 455,029 2017-05-27 Sat 282,291 2017-05-26 Fri 713,572 2017-05-25 Thu 976,652 2017-05-24 Wed 810,390 2017-05-23 Tue 594,818 2017-05-22 Mon 253,861 2017-05-21 Sun 161,142 2017-05-20 Sat 66,051

Displaying results at: 2017-06-19 03:00 in EDT time zone (BST -5 hours)

