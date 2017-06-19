Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media companies in North America, has acquired the Canadian digital billboard firm, Dynamic Outdoor, from All Vision LLC, creating a preeminent portfolio of out-of-home assets across Canada.

Jeremy Male, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, OUTFRONT Media told us “The acquisition of Dynamic Outdoor demonstrates OUTFRONT Media’s commitment to the Canadian market. This is a strategic investment that will immediately transform our Canadian operation. It also reflects our mission to elevate the entire out-of-home medium, by connecting advertisers with the best assets, audiences, innovations, and people in the business.”

The acquisition will add key assets to OUTFRONT’s existing inventory in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Digital assets include highly desirable locations along Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway, on the main commuting routes in Montreal, and in Vancouver adjacent to key commuting bridges between the island and the coveted New Westminster community. This combination doubles the number of digital daily impressions and greatly enhances OUTFRONT Media’s footprint in the top five markets. These assets join OUTFRONT Media’s existing national digital network in top markets including Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Halifax.

Brandon Newman, Dynamic Outdoor’s President, will now oversee the entire sales team as Senior Vice President – Sales, he said “OUTFRONT Media is an established and respected company in the North American out-of-home industry. We could not be more excited to join this team,. Our assets ‘fit like a glove’ and our people are energized at the thought of what this new team brings to our clients.”

We understand that Michele Erskine, Senior Vice President – Canada, OUTFRONT Media, will be elevated to Chief Executive Officer (for Canada) and Nick Arakgi, current President of OUTFRONT Media Canada, will be departing the company.