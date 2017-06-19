Tristan Cotterill

JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced that following a competitive tender, its wholly-owned subsidiary JCDecaux Advertising (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has won the contract to install and operate the advertising concession at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (GBIA) Terminal 2 and Ground Transportation Centre (GTC).

This contract will cover advertising spaces within GBIA Terminal 2 and GTC for 5 to 8 years starting from 1 February, 2018. As part of this strategic contract, it will further expand JCDecaux’s airport media platform in China (currently covering Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing, Shenyang, Hong Kong and Macau), and consolidate JCDecaux’s leadership in China’s outdoor advertising market.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO of JCDecaux, told us “We are honoured to work with Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport T2 Management Co., Ltd. GBIA is one of China’s major three international airport hubs and a highly valued market. As number one in airport advertising worldwide and in China, we will bring our global operational expertise, efficient media management and constant innovation to GBIA. Our aim is to assist in sustainable development and enhance digital and service capabilities of the airport. Working closely with GBIA and in order to achieve both economic and social objectives, we will create a new digital experience, provide high quality products and services and create a space full of innovation, culture and beauty.”

Together with Beijing and Shanghai, Guangzhou is one of the three integrated gateway cities in China mainland. Located at the heart of the Pearl River Delta, the country’s most dynamic economic zone, it is also the economic, cultural, financial and technological centre of Southern China. In 2016, GBIA registered a passenger traffic of 59.73 million, ranking third in China and fifteenth in the world. To satisfy the rapid growth of passenger throughput, Terminal 2 of GBIA will open in February 2018. Upon completion, Terminal 2 will reach 45 million passenger throughout per year. Meanwhile, a large-scale integrated traffic hub, the GTC, will be built to support this terminal integrating means of transport such as high-speed rail, urban rail, subway, highway and civil aviation.

According to Guangzhou Airport: “JCDecaux has played a major role in outdoor advertising for more than 50 years, and its airport advertising business covers 222 airports in 37 countries. Its leading position comes from global operational experience, professional management standard and high quality media products. With the expertise of JCDecaux, we are confident that GBIA’s advertising operation will reach a first-class level for China and internationally”.

With GBIA’s priority for Terminal 2 focused around quality while valuing economic efficiency, they considered several factors in the bid evaluation including quality of advertising, resources planning, economic evaluation and passenger experience, with an aim to select the operator with the strongest professional experience and capability to be in GBIA Terminal 2.