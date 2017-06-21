Maddie Cotterill

Primesight has just announced the launch of its new ad sales navigational tool, PILOT. We are told that it will improve flexibility of access and accountability in reporting for clients and deliver spot by spot playout reporting.

This is delivered by connecting to automated marketplaces and allowing campaigns to be planned with real-time availability to best suit audience requirements.

Naren Patel, CEO at Primesight told us “Digital Out of Home is still a relatively new medium and Primesight want to lead the way in how we sell it to our clients. PILOT is the result of in-depth market research and client and specialist conversations about what we can do to improve our services. Digital is a flexible, accountable and immediate medium and we believe PILOT is the best way to take advantage of the opportunities DOOH offers.”

It’s claimed to be the first of its kind in the DOOH industry, giving brands the ability to buy any ‘Share of Time’ (SOT) in a guaranteed market and deliver that level of display locked by location and time/day – SOT also enables DOOH purchase based on percentage of time exposure which can be varied as necessary, offering brands more flexibility and targeted planning and it embraces the dynamic advantages of DOOH within secure campaign delivery.

Across Primesight’s portfolio of over 500 screens, the tool is connected via API to Route audience data enabling instant audience profile and selection analysis and it can also accommodate third party data.

Arran Javed, head of OOH trading at Mediacom said “Primesight’s PILOT development offers a sensible and well thought out way of buying DOOH. The system allows our clients to have control of how their campaigns are delivered, whilst also allowing the flexibility of display that the Share of Time metric offers. It’s important that we give our clients options and this system allows for that.”

Chris Daines, chief media officer at Posterscope was quoted as saying “As DOOH develops in complexity and we continue to explore the full range of possibilities for brands, we welcome the combination of structure, accountability and flexibility that PILOT displays. This tool allows us to work with clients to achieve an even greater level of campaign tailoring and therefore aids in creating the best outcomes.”

Primesight Ltd is one of the leading out-of-home media owners in the UK with 150 staff. The company manages over 20,000 advertising sites, with recent investment focused on the development of ‘Network’ – digital billboard locations in cities throughout the country. Primesight have a mission to ‘Make an Impression’ operating the broadest reaching OOH advertising portfolio in the UK encompassing roadside, transport and cinema environments. Their partners include BT, Network Rail, TfL, Manchester Airport Group, DCM and Co-op. Primesight were awarded a 2-star status in the 2017 Best Companies awards, and are current holders of Campaign Outdoor Sales Team of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and Media Week Media Brand of the Year 2016.