Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Intersection announced this week that digital agency veteran Jim Butler will take the helm of its Consulting & Solutions division as President.

In this new role, Jim Butler will lead the team working with cities, airports, major real-estate developments, and retail destinations to deliver enhanced consumer experiences and smart technologies, and create the next generation of solutions to power connected communities.

Ari Buchalter, Chief Executive Officer of Intersection told us “Throughout his career, Jim has partnered with global organizations to help them harness digital innovation to deliver transformative real-world impact. His experience in applying experiential design and technology to solve business challenges, alongside his demonstrated leadership in scaling organizations, will help position us to capture growth and deliver new solutions and products to our customers.”

Butler will oversee a team of strategists, designers, engineers, and product managers who pair human-centered insights with cutting-edge technologies resulting in innovative approaches, products, and solutions that drive personalized brand experiences and customer loyalty. Intersection Consulting & Solutions clients include Related’s Hudson Yards, the largest private real estate development in U.S. history, Port Covington, a 250-acre mixed-use community being developed by Sagamore Development within the core of Baltimore, and Caruso, developer of iconic retail environments such as The Grove in Southern California.

Butler previously served as President of Isobar US, an award-winning experiential design and technology agency in the Dentsu Aegis Network. While at Isobar, Butler led digital transformation initiatives for major global enterprises and drove the evolution of his own organization from a marketing services vendor to a technology solutions provider recognized by Forrester for digital-experience strategy, implementation, and integration capabilities. Prior to Isobar, Butler was Senior Vice President of Roundarch and was instrumental in driving the growth of that business, leading to the agency’s sale to Aegis Media in 2012. Earlier in his career, Butler led the financial services practice at Razorfish, building on his many years as a CIO and as a software engineer.