This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • WEB MARKETING MANAGER AV VENDOR
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England London South West, England Hertfordshire, UK
    Job Sector Manager Manager – Marketing Marketing Marketing – Manager
    Salary £40000 – £45000 Per Annum £45k p.a. doe plus excellent benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16317
  • AUDIO VISUAL TECHNICAL PRODUCT MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hants, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England Hertfordshire, UK
    Job Sector Manager Manager – Marketing Manager – Product Marketing Marketing – Product Marketing – Manager
    Salary £45000 – £50000 Per Annum £50k p.a. basic + profit share and oth
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16817
  • AUDIO VISUAL CHANNEL SALES
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Hants, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England Hertfordshire, UK
    Job Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Collaborative Technology Sales – Unified Communications Sales – Channel – DistributorSales – External Account Manager Sales – Business Development Sales – Field Sales
    Salary £45000 – £70000 Per Annum £50k pa. basic £70k OTE plus profit sh
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16717

