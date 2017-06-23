Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Paul Wallace of Cedar Park joins Wilkins Media, in Austin, Texas as Director – Client Partnerships. We understand that he will service the entire country for Out of Home (OOH) and Experiential advertising.

He has been in the OOH advertising industry for nearly 20 years – most recently just over 18 years with Lamar Advertising and is one of the most seasoned veterans among outdoor account executives in North America.

We know that whilst Paul Wallace uses a variety of online tools to generate business, he also believes in picking up the phone and meeting with clients to learn what their goals are, establish a joint plan on how to increase their business and maximize their bang for the buck!