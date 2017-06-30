Andrew Neale

Conor McGrogan has joined Stampede, the world’s leading value-added distributor of ProAV Solutions, as Senior Relationship Manager for Ireland.

Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly told us “We are very excited to have Conor McGrogan join our team and the timing couldn’t be better,” “Conor’s leadership roles at Vibrance and HP, coupled with his prior experience in banking and financial services, make him the ideal person to serve as our Senior Relationship Manager for Ireland. He understands the needs of small and large customers and has the technical and business experience required to guide customers in the selection of solutions that are right for them.”

Headquartered in Amherst, New York, Stampede is the world’s leading value-added distributor of integrated AV/IT technology solutions that help resellers meet the expanding technology needs of end-user customers in dozens of commercial vertical markets in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, India, Latin America, the Middle East, Scandinavia, South Africa, and the United States.