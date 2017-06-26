Andrew Neale

Visualplanet has formed a strategic partnership with Romag to create touchglass™, a glass laminated variant of touchfoil™.

Dan Spencer, Product Manager at Visualplanet told us “Visualplanet invented touchfoil and founded the large format, 15-75 inch, flexible film Pro-Cap touch market – a market that continues to grow significantly at 6-8% CAGR. Customers have been asking for an ‘on-glass’ version of touchfoil and we are now able to respond with touchglass, allowing us to directly compete against the incumbent suppliers of glass laminated touch sensors. With over 70 years of unrivalled, customised glass manufacturing and processing experience, Romag share our passion for innovation. Together, we can tailor-make touchglass in volume, as a single, dual or multitouch sensor to meet integrators’ vast scope of needs, and an anticipated 99% of design briefs”.

Building on touchfoil’s success, touchglass bolsters Visualplanet’s offering to worldwide integrators requiring durable and customised glass touch sensors for public-facing touchscreen solutions. Using state of the art glass shaping, curving and ceramic printing machinery, Romag will supply glass that incorporates customised borders and motifs. This enables Visualplanet to offer bespoke touchglass designs that are ideal for kiosks, self-service ticketing, vending and wayfinding, as well as multiuser tables and curved cabinets for the gaming industry.

Ryan Green, CEO of Romag added “Romag has a proven track record of innovation and we are delighted to have partnered with Visualplanet who share this enthusiasm. Using our advanced manufacturing processes and visualplanet’s touchfoil™ technology, we are the only supplier that can produce completely bespoke solutions to service this growing market”.

Romag are one of the most experienced bespoke glass solutions providers and have been manufacturing in the North East of England since 1943. They are considered experts in their field and are trusted worldwide partners to a diverse customer base. Romag are renowned within the industry for providing high quality UK manufactured products to exacting international standards for Architectural, Security and Transport glass as well as bespoke Solar PV. Their case studies exhibit their broad and diverse capabilities and demonstrate their ability to work with their customers to develop bespoke products to solve their complex problems. They are very much committed to their UK manufacturing base, employing over 100 highly skilled staff, although their products can be seen all around the globe.