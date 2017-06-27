Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Vertiseit AB has acquired DISE International AB.

Vertiseit describes itself as a a full-service premium Digital Signage provider and currently lists itself as a Scala Value Added Reseller.

The Swedish company DISE International AB was founded in 2003, with partner resellers in over 30 countries. We understand that DISE will continue to operate as an independent company, through resellers globally and that Fredrik Bergström and Tobias Ekmark, both co-founders of DISE, will continue as employees at the company.