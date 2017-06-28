Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced this week that Arch Global Advisors has joined the organization. Arch Global, based in Long Island City, NY, is a financial planning firm for individuals, families and businesses.

Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA told us “Arch Global offers a broad range of asset management solutions that could be beneficial to our members. We look forward to making introductions on their behalf.”

Sheraz Iftikhar, Managing Partner, Arch Global Advisors, said, “We see the digital out-of-home industry as a vibrant and growing sector of the media business and are eager to learn more about it and the companies that are leading the way.”

