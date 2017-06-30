Andrew Neale

Sethu Bhuvan has joined NDS Middle East as their new Technical Director.

Sethu Bhuvan is an Information Technology Executive with 22+ years’ experience in the industry in various roles including Application Developer, Program/Project Manager, ERP Consultant, Technical Manager, Pre-Sales and Business Development Manager.

Debojit Das, Sales Director at NDS Middle East told us “Sethu has extensive experience in managing complete lifecycle of large ICT project implementations and has worked in many customer-facing engagements as the single point of contact. ERP, CRM, bespoke development and systems integration have been his forte. He will be instrumental in developing the NDS Middle East channel and the systems integrators network across the region, imparting training to their technical and sales personnel and being the single point of contact for all technical needs for the PADS4 digital signage platform”.

Sethu Bhuvan’s recent assignment has been with LG Electronics Gulf where he was Presales and Technical Manager handling Digital Signage for the entire Gulf Region.