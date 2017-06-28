Maddie Cotterill

Varick, an audience-centric digital marketing company, and Vistar Media have announced a partnership to bring programmatic out-of-home (OOH) into Varick’s omnichannel buying solution.

Through this partnership, Varick can now access the only DSP and only exchange built for the OOH industry.

Marketers are closer than ever to reaching and engaging with consumers across all channels, but while digital OOH has been transacted programmatically for years, it has largely remained siloed from the rest of the omnichannel suite. By adding OOH to its omnichannel arsenal, Varick is providing marketers with the ability to reach consumers in the real world through audience-targeted media.

Kait Boulos, VP of Client Strategy and Partnerships at Varick told us “Our marketers care about reaching consumers at the right moment through the most impactful channel, whether that is in an online or offline landscape. We’ve heard the growing demand for OOH from our marketers; by working with Vistar we can now reach valuable audiences as they move throughout the real-world.”

Vistar Media’s technology brings reporting and measurement to digital out-of-home media, allowing marketers to truly understand campaign ROI and gain valuable insights to inform future media planning.

By partnering with Vistar Media, the press release stated that Varick can now leverage first and third party segments to target consumers at critical points in their daily movement patterns, reaching marketers’ target audiences to influence buying behavior and drive brick-and-mortar visitation. Vistar Media provides the only online marketplace to access digital OOH inventory from all media owners with the highest efficiency.

Varick is an audience centric digital marketing company that uses state of the art technology to provide agencies and brands with full funnel, cross-channel strategies to drive brand marketing objectives. Varick, a pioneer in the programmatic space since 2008 was originally founded on New York’s historic Varick Street. With nine offices across the US, Canada and the UK, Varick brings the fast paced spirit of the digital world to a global audience.