Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Snap has named GroundTruth as its latest location technology partner.

GroundTruth became part of Snap’s certified partner programme earlier this month. GroundTruth CMO Monica Ho was quoted as saying “With our ability to offer clients targeted Geofilters, this expands our location targeted media offering. In regards to our new expansion into data and insights — the ability to use our location-based audiences in Snap for targeted video content is part of our new focus and strategy, and something we hope to offer in other platforms shortly.”

As an official partner, GroundTruth will make Snapchat’s Geofilters and Snap Ads available directly on the location marketplace’s platform through Snapchat’s API.