Andrew Neale

Integrated Systems Events, the producers of the Integrated Systems Europe trade exhibition, has announced that Stefanie Corinth, Senior VP Marketing and Business Development NEC Display Solutions Europe and Piet Candeel, Senior VP EMEA, BARCO, have joined the ISE Board of Directors as of July 1 2017.

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events told us “I’d like to welcome our new members and at the same time thank the outgoing ones. It’s vital that the ISE board regularly welcomes new members from our extensive exhibitor base so that we are exposed to fresh ideas and experiences. Stefanie and Piet will bring valuable market intelligence and insight on the sectors in which they operate. Additionally, they will offer first-hand feedback on how ISE as a trade show works as a vehicle for their products, services and customers”.

Stefanie Corinth has 20-years of experience in leading marketing, sales and business development teams across EMEA.

Piet Candeel has extensive expertise in operating across EMEA in a 19-year BARCO career that includes senior positions in marketing and sales management.

They both replace outgoing ISE board members Wolfgang Lenz from Comm-Tech and Ollie French from Future Automation.

Mike Blackman added “Their input, like that of their valued predecessors, enables ISE to keep developing the added value that both the AV systems integration business and our exhibitors look for.”

The ISE Board of Directors comprises nine members:-

David Labuskes, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International (ISE Chair)

Tabatha O’Connor, Acting President/CEO, CEDIA (ISE Secretary Treasurer)

Terry Friesenborg, Chief Global Officer, InfoComm International

Wendy Griffiths, Vice President Global Development, CEDIA EMEA

Dennis Erskine, President, Erskine Group

Tony Warner, President, Phase Shift Consulting LLC

Tobias Lang, CEO, LANG AG

Stefanie Corinth, Senior VP Marketing and Business Development NEC Display Solutions Europe

Piet Candeel, Senior VP EMEA, BARCO

The Integrated Systems Europe exhibition is produced annually by Integrated Systems Events. The event is jointly owned by InfoComm International and CEDIA. #ISE2018 will take place at the Amsterdam RAI on February 6-9, 2018.