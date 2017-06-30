AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.
They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.
Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.
Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…
- AUDIO VISUAL LEAD ENGINEER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location London & Home Counties
Area Essex, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London North , England London North West, England Hertfordshire, UK
Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Home Automation Engineer – Project
Salary £38000 – £40000 Per Annum £38k-£40k p.a. plus benefits
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV17217
- AUDIO VISUAL INSTALLATION ENGINEER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location London & Home Counties
Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Essex, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London North , England
Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Home Automation
Salary £28000 – £32000 Per Annum £28k-£32k p.a. plus benefits
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV17117
- PRODUCT MANAGER – NETWORKED VIDEO SOLUTIONS
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Nottingham/Derby
Area Derbyshire, England Leicestershire, England Nottinghamshire, England South Yorkshire, England
Job Sector Manager Manager – Product Marketing Marketing – Product
Salary £50000 – £60000 Per Annum £50k-£60k p.a. plus benefits
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV16417
