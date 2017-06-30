« Sethu Bhuvan joins @nds_signage
 

This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AUDIO VISUAL LEAD ENGINEER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Essex, England Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London North , England London North West, England Hertfordshire, UK
    Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Home Automation Engineer – Project
    Salary £38000 – £40000 Per Annum £38k-£40k p.a. plus benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV17217
  • AUDIO VISUAL INSTALLATION ENGINEER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location London & Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Essex, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London North , England
    Job Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Home Automation
    Salary £28000 – £32000 Per Annum £28k-£32k p.a. plus benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV17117
  • PRODUCT MANAGER – NETWORKED VIDEO SOLUTIONS
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Nottingham/Derby
    Area Derbyshire, England Leicestershire, England Nottinghamshire, England South Yorkshire, England
    Job Sector Manager Manager – Product Marketing Marketing – Product
    Salary £50000 – £60000 Per Annum £50k-£60k p.a. plus benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV16417

This entry was posted on Friday, June 30th, 2017 at 10:27 @477 and is filed under DailyDOOH Update. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 