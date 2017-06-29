Maddie Cotterill

LG invite you to see their Game-Changing Technology in Seattle, Houston, San Francisco and then in the Big Apple during New York Digital Signage Week which takes place October 30 – November 3, 2017.

The next LG Commercial Display Roadshow will take place in Seattle on Wednesday, July 19 at the Fremont Foundry but the full schedule is as follows: –

SEATTLE WA

Fremont Foundry

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

10:00am – 8:00 pm

Details coming soon

Details coming soon

Thursday November 2, 2017

Location 404 Studios

404 10th Ave

New York, NY 10001

Time 9:00am – 4:00 pm

You can find out more about #LGOnTheRoad by clicking here.

New York Digital Signage Week takes place Monday October 30 to Friday November 3, 2017 and as usual includes events for retail, employee communications, smart cities, digital out of home and of course digital signage.

The historic Roosevelt Hotel, known as ‘The Grand Dame of Madison Avenue’ is the official hotel of New York Digital Signage Week. Attendees to any of the week’s events are eligible for preferred hotel rates.