Andrew Neale

Digital experience company Sensory Interactive has announced the addition of Steven Snyder as a Senior Associate on the Project Management team.

Steven Snyder has more than 35 years of experience deploying technology in event venues and other public environments, with a focus on the use of innovative software and hardware to achieve critical business objectives. He has managed projects with budgets reaching into the tens of millions of dollars and has overseen large and diverse teams, including the group responsible for technological innovation at one of the world’s most advanced convention centers.

Working as a senior project manager, we are told that he will play a key role in some of Sensory Interactive’s most significant assignments. These include the development of new promotional platforms for two high-profile projects: the Baltimore Convention Center and the Grid, a mixed-use reinvention of a landmark Texas Instruments research and manufacturing campus in southwest Houston.

Before joining Sensory Interactive, he most recently spent nearly 14 years with the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority (MCCA), which owns and operates facilities that include the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, the Hynes Convention Center, and the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

As the MCCA’s Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer, he was responsible for a 60-member, multidisciplinary in-house team. In addition to creating and maintaining the award-winning ShowBiz event-management software, this team managed the systems, infrastructure, vendors, and personnel required to deliver technology services to more than 360 events every year.

Steve received CIO Magazine’s CIO 100 Award in 2014, was named a Computerworld Top 100 Premier Leader in IT in 2013, and was selected as a Boston Business Journal and Mass High Tech CIO of the Year in 2012. In 2016, he led MCCA to a ninth-place ranking – just ahead of NASA’a Jet Propulsion Laboratory – on InformationWeek’s Elite 100 listings.

Steve’s early career included serving as a Vice President of Information Services, consultant, and company founder for successful businesses providing technology services across a broad range of industries. Steve also spent six years in the Navy as a SONAR technician on nuclear submarines and is a private pilot.