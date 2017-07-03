Maddie Cotterill

JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC) has won the 20 year exclusive contract for advertising across the 1,500 bus and tram shelters in Helsinki (population: 636,000).

As part of the contract, JCDecaux Finland will install 250 digital screens in Helsinki bus and tram shelters, paving the way to create the first national Digital Out-of-Home network in Finland. It will cover up to 32 cities where JCDecaux currently operates advertising street furniture, reaching 60% of the Finnish population.

Yrjö Judström, the Deputy Managing Director of Helsinki City Transport Authority (HKL), said “The result of the tender means that the long-standing partnership between JCDecaux and HKL continues. The relationship between the city and the media owner has been developed to provide a solid base for long-term development of the shelter services. Our collaboration with JCDecaux provides new possibilities to develop the shelter service level with additional features, including extended weather protection, new premium-shelters in key traffic hubs, and possibilities to utilise the benefits of wireless communication. We will continue to develop the service together with JCDecaux, throughout the duration of the contract, for the benefit of urban commuters.”

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are very pleased to continue our strong partnership with the Helsinki City Transport Authority (HKL), which started in 1991, for another 20 years. Helsinki joins New York, London, Berlin, Stockholm… with the digitisation of street furniture. This new digital advertising network will enhance brand communication for both national and local advertisers, while our traditional panels will continue to deliver over 67% reach of the Finnish population* in less than 7 days. With only 4% market share of the media market in Finland, outdoor advertising needs this kind of investment to grow its share, which is still below the European average.”

This digital channel will further enhance other prime DOOH assets operated by JCDecaux Finland, including the Metro with the brand new Lansimetro line, which opens in September 2017.