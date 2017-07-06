Maddie Cotterill

Ocean, the premium digital out of home (DOOH) media owner, has launched its 8th annual competition to discover the best creative ideas in DOOH, using innovative and emerging technology and techniques.

Ocean’s digital competition is now inviting submissions for bold new creative ideas which set new boundaries from brands, the creative community, agencies and charities.

Campaigns can be devised for either UK audiences, or to reach much broader global audiences spanning three continents (Europe, North America and Asia).

This year, to encourage simple and effective creativity, there’s a single category of entry, although submissions for charities and commercial brands will be judged and awarded separately by a panel of industry experts.

Entrants that truly raise the bar will win a share of a GBP 650,000 prize fund and the chance for their creative concepts to be showcased across Ocean’s iconic UK DOOH locations, or via The Alliance network internationally.

Announcing the 2017 awards, Ocean CEO Tim Bleakley said: “Ocean’s annual competition has consistently challenged creative thinking within the all screen market, raising the bar for what is possible over the past eight years.

“It has provided a platform for brands to succeed at global awards ceremonies such as the distinguished Cannes Lions, delivering inspired ideas and aligning creative minds to the opportunities digital out of home affords alongside other progressive platforms and content channels.

“Last year’s winners created some show-stopping media moments on a UK and an international scale. Entering the competition is simple but the rewards are multiple. All you need to compete is an idea.”

It is free to enter Ocean’s competition, which is open until August 25. The winners will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony at the IMAX in London on October 5.

In 2017, Ocean celebrates the 8th anniversary of a competition that has consistently educated and helped drive the DOOH success story. The initiative reflects Ocean’s ethos to stimulate technical understanding and creative exploitation of the medium and with it, drive sector growth and brand count.

Last year’s winners included Churchill Car Insurance with Churchie’s Drive-Thru created by WCRS and the spectacular March for Giants, created by 18 Feet & Rising for the charity Space for Giants.

Ocean’s competition has powered global success stories for visionary brands and agencies who have shown the world how DOOH is closely aligned with other progressive technologies in the screen world and fully integrated with capabilities such as wifi, augmented reality, 3D modelling and audience and vehicle recognition.

March for Giants transcended global boundaries broadcasting across three continents via The Alliance

Gold Cannes Lions for Women’s Aid’s Look at Me and MicroLoan’s Pennies for Life campaigns

Top Shop and Twitter presented catwalk trends live as they happened from London Fashion Week

NHS Blood & Transplant used augmented reality to show the transformational power of life saving blood donations

A live broadcast from the Caribbean was powered by British Airways

Powering a digital billboard using human energy and Pavegen technology to promote the Toyota Hybrid

Feeding pigs apples in a farm in Buckinghamshire, in real time, via your mobile phone from Westfield, London

Integrating EEG technology which reads brain waves allowing a game of Mind Pong, controlled by human thought, for The Brain Tumour Charity

