Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Vistar Media has launched a new way for automotive marketers to extend reach to in-market audiences and measure out-of-home media effectiveness.

We are told that before now, auto manufacturers and their agencies had no way to effectively combine offline and online data sets to understand where and when to place a media buy to reach the highest density of potential customers on-the-go. This left a huge gap in measuring ROI on advertising spend and a missed opportunity for brands to develop a consistent omnichannel strategy across both traditional and digital channels.

The new solution allows automotive marketers to leverage the aggregated market predictor database of 130MM households from IHS Markit, a leading provider of expertise and insight on the automotive industry, combined with web intent data from 3,000 OEM and third party websites. Released to beta clients in Q3 2016, it includes closed loop sales lift measurement to help marketers understand the impact of out-of-home advertising on new and used car sales.

Michael Provenzano, CEO & Co-Founder of Vistar Media told us “Auto marketers are great at understanding what online behaviors indicate a consumer is in market for a new vehicle, but have a blind spot when it comes to the physical-world signals. Our clients asked us for a better solution, so Vistar has integrated insight from IHS Markit to create a novel approach to defining in-market consumers and reaching them on-the-go. Early results of campaigns using this solution have been impressive seeing a 12% average lift in sales.”

Vistar leverages proprietary geospatial technology to analyze the movement patterns of in-market households in order to reach consumers with out-of-home media where they have the highest propensity to be throughout the day.

Toyota was among the first brands to test out this closed loop solution when they ran a national promotional campaign in 2016 to drive awareness for their annual August Sales Event, supporting the RAV4, Corolla, Tundra, Camry, Prius, Avalon, and Sienna. The brand used the technology to merge digital and offline data and insights to help measure ROI on their out-of-home spend. This is the latest in a series of innovative data partnerships that Vistar has forged with other trusted companies like SAP, Acxiom, IBM, and many others.