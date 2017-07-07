« Just The Hits From @ScreenvisionLLC
 

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AV & IT TECHNICAL PRODUCT SUPPORT EXPERT
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Kent/Essex/Greater London
    Area Essex, England City of London, England Kent, England
    Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Service Engineer – Technical Support Engineer – Helpdesk
    Salary £40000 – £45000 Per Annum £40k-£45k p.a. plus benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV17517
  • LEAD AV ENGINEER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Greater London/Middlesex
    Area Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England
    Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Service Engineer – Home Cinema Engineer – Home Automation
    Salary £32000 – £35000 Per Annum Circa £35k p.a. plus out of hours £500
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV17317
  • AV & IT PRODUCT SUPPORT SPECIALIST
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Kent/Essex/Greater London
    Area Essex, England City of London, England Kent, England
    Sector Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Software Engineer – Technical Support Engineer – Helpdesk
    Salary £25000 – £30000 Per Annum £25k-£30k p.a. plus benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV17617

