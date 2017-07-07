AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.
They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.
Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.
Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…
- AV & IT TECHNICAL PRODUCT SUPPORT EXPERT
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Kent/Essex/Greater London
Area Essex, England City of London, England Kent, England
Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Service Engineer – Technical Support Engineer – Helpdesk
Salary £40000 – £45000 Per Annum £40k-£45k p.a. plus benefits
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV17517
- LEAD AV ENGINEER
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Greater London/Middlesex
Area Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England
Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Service Engineer – Home Cinema Engineer – Home Automation
Salary £32000 – £35000 Per Annum Circa £35k p.a. plus out of hours £500
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV17317
- AV & IT PRODUCT SUPPORT SPECIALIST
Job Type Permanent Full Time
Location Kent/Essex/Greater London
Area Essex, England City of London, England Kent, England
Sector Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Software Engineer – Technical Support Engineer – Helpdesk
Salary £25000 – £30000 Per Annum £25k-£30k p.a. plus benefits
Currency GBP
Start Date ASAP
Advertiser AV Jobs
Job Ref AV17617
Follow DailyDOOH