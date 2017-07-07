Andrew Neale

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

AV & IT TECHNICAL PRODUCT SUPPORT EXPERT

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location Kent/Essex/Greater London

Area Essex, England City of London, England Kent, England

Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Service Engineer – Technical Support Engineer – Helpdesk

Salary £40000 – £45000 Per Annum £40k-£45k p.a. plus benefits

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV17517

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location Greater London/Middlesex

Area Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England London South West, England London North , England London North West, England

Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Installer Engineer – Service Engineer – Home Cinema Engineer – Home Automation

Salary £32000 – £35000 Per Annum Circa £35k p.a. plus out of hours £500

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV17317

Job Type Permanent Full Time

Location Kent/Essex/Greater London

Area Essex, England City of London, England Kent, England

Sector Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Software Engineer – Technical Support Engineer – Helpdesk

Salary £25000 – £30000 Per Annum £25k-£30k p.a. plus benefits

Currency GBP

Start Date ASAP

Advertiser AV Jobs

Job Ref AV17617