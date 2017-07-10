Andrew Neale

Aiming to make its line of indoor and outdoor LED video displays available to the largest possible market of buyers across North America, Lighthouse Technologies Limited has appointed Stampede to serve as a United States distributor of its full line of solutions.

The appointment was announced by Kevin Kelly, President & COO of Stampede, the world’s largest value-added distributor of ProAV products and system solutions.

We are told that Lighthouse’s Quantum fine pitch series sets a new LED video display standard with its Chromatic Modulation Technology (CMT) that ensures color uniformity and accuracy by using the black face SMD LED to deliver an unprecedented visual performance.

According to Lighthouse Technologies General Manager for North and South America, Ed Whitaker, “For more than 20 years Lighthouse Technologies has been helping customers around the world to create impact for their audiences and fans at every level. Our new partnership with Stampede is going to empower us to reach more customers, faster, with a more complete line of solutions than ever before for indoor, outdoor, and special event applications.”

Founded in 1997, Lighthouse has a strong global presence with regional offices in Europe, North and South America, the Asia Pacific and China. Employing the most advanced technology, the highest manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse satisfied customers on every major continent, captivating the imagination of millions.