Maddie Cotterill

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) announced this week that Ubimo, a leading location intelligence technology company, has joined the organization.

Kelly Lawler, VP of Sales, Ubimo, said, “We are eager to immerse ourselves in the DOOH space since there is such great synergy there with mobile. Joining DPAA will provide us access to the best practices and contacts to empower agencies, publishers and brands with a single platform to help outsmart their competitors by harnessing Ubimo’s location intelligence.”

Ubimo is one of the leading Location Intelligence (LI) technology companies. Ubimo’s solutions empower data driven organizations to aggregate, analyze and activate geospatial information. Ubimo’s Location Intelligence Platform leverages proprietary geo-based technology and advanced Artificial Intelligence methodologies. We enable our customers to connect real world behaviors with first and third party data to make better decisions. With Ubimo’s LI Platform you can go beyond analytics and generate actionable predictive intelligence, at scale.

Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA told us “Ubimo is helping brands connect with consumers by tapping into the potential of real-time, local data. Ubimo’s platform is ideally suited to help accelerate the melding of mobile with digital out-of-home (DOOH) to further drive consumers along their path to purchase, including in-store visitation attribution. We look forward to working with them to advance this powerful tool for advertisers.”

In today’s connected world, location data is transforming the ability to understand consumer behaviors and patterns. We believe that as the scale of data grows exponentially, having the tools to manage, unlock insights and predict behaviors is crucial for any data driven organization. Ubimo’s mission is to enable the transformation of location data into actionable insights.