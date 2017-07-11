« Pikasso Wins ABC Verdun Advertising Concession
Primesight Retains UK’s Biggest Outdoor Roadside Contract »
 

This Month’s @TheMagP1 Magazine

Andrew Neale

The official Raspberry Pi magazine Issue 59, July 2017 has a full page article / interview with Eben Upton

You can listen to the FIRESIDE CHAT WITH EBEN UPTON, recorded in May at the Global Digital Signage Conference in London by clicking here.


This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 at 11:22 @515 and is filed under Scuttlebut. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 