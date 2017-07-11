« This Month’s @TheMagP1 Magazine
BroadSign Digital Signage Software

Primesight Retains UK’s Biggest Outdoor Roadside Contract

Maddie Cotterill

Primesight has retained the National Rail contract for roadside advertising panels.


This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 at 11:32 @522 and is filed under Scuttlebut. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

 

 