Maddie Cotterill

SanPellegrino have launched a locally targeted, weather-triggered, dynamic out-of-home campaign to bring the picture perfect Italian lifestyle to high streets across the United Kingdom.

Deployed by location marketing specialist Posterscope and media agency Zenith, the campaign for SanPellegrino’s sparkling fruit beverages uses real time data feeds to dynamically deliver relevant creative executions based on weather temperature, location and time of day.

Anitha Ilangovan, Client Director at Posterscope told us “This campaign uses location-marketing expertise to ad-serve relevant creative to audiences at the right time, in the right place. Using real-time weather data from both the UK and Italy, along with location based data and dynamic creative, SanPellegrino is able to bring a taste and flavour of Italy to consumers in an engaging way.”

The campaign portrays “The Life Deliziosa’, SanPellegrino’s manifesto to live surrounded by beauty, under a warm sun and the wonderful Italian setting. When the temperature falls or clouds appear, Posterscope’s Liveposter platform serves creative executions featuring the current temperature in SanPellegrino’s home town of Sicily and encourages viewers to imagine themselves in Italy. When the sun shines and temperatures rise, the messaging encourages people to soak up the sun in their specific location.

Olivia van Vredenburch, Brand Manager, International Brands, Nestlé Waters (UK), was quoted as saying “SanPellegrino sparkling fruit beverages capture the flavours, smells and sensations of Italy. We wanted to bring “The Life Delizosa” manifesto to the UK in a captivating way and by tapping into real-time weather and location data, we’ve been able to do just that – celebrating when the UK weather is good and sharing the Sicilian weather when it’s not so great.”

The campaign appears on Adshel Live and large format iconic digital sites in key UK cities until the end of July.