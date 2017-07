Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

It is rumoured that Bunzl plc have acquired UK Digital Signage Agency Pixel Inspiration.

About six months ago Bunzo pls set up Bunzl Retail Supplies. It’s only our guess but we believe that (new) Pixel will likely operate under this group.

Industry veteran Frank Emerson who built up Pixel Inspiration over the last 10+ years will have exited the business.