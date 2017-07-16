Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Interesting to see yet another startup think that OOH was an easy target for disintermediation. Here we see LA based AdQuick announce that it has raised USD 1.1 million in seed funding from Initialized Capital (founded by former Y Combinator partners Garry Tan and Alexis Ohanian), VTF Capital (founded by Tony Hsieh of Zappos) and Haystack Ventures.

AdQuick founder Matthew O’Connor was quoted as saying that he ran into the billboard ad world repeatedly while working at startups, including Instacart – each time, he found himself “perplexed at why it’s so hard to find and buy outdoor advertising.”

On the ad-buying side, AdQuick aggregates inventory from a variety of different companies and the goal is to give buyers a comprehensive view of their options in a given geography, allow them to use a single interface to buy ads from multiple vendors and even to target their campaigns based on factors like demographics.

On the analytics side, O’Connor said AdQuick employs a range of approaches to measure an ad’s effectiveness which includes creating campaign-specific shortcodes, integrating with Google Analytics and Google AdWords, conducting geotargeted surveys and using image recognition on social media to detect when people are sharing images of the ad.

We are told that advertisers that have used AdQuick include Lyft, H&R Block, Orange Theory Fitness and O’Connor’s old employer, Instacart.