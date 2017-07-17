Maddie Cotterill

Bitposter has announced it has signed up the 20th independent agency to its general marketplace, which launched in Q1 2017.

Award-winning full service digital agency Jellyfish joins the Bitposter platform; the latest in a number of signatories; including full service digital agency Agenda21, advertising and marketing agency Dewynters, hyper local agency DAC, and education specialist Media Minds.

James Bourner, SVP, Global Head of Display at Jellyfish told us “The Bitposter platform is set to fundamentally change the way we view and use OOH. It opens the door to new opportunities, enabling us to deliver highly targeted and creative campaigns in the OOH space for our clients, and use OOH to play a much stronger role in supporting wider marketing activity.”

Digital and full service agencies are using the Bitposter platform to access OOH media as it reduces the barriers to entry into a medium which is undergoing significant change through digitisation, and becomes increasingly valuable to advertisers.

Within the Bitposter platform buyers can take advantage of this digitisation by leveraging their online data assets to inform where and when they should buy OOH, and then efficiently and transparently negotiate, option and book print and digital OOH screens in real-time.

Agencies can also benefit from the new innovation and opportunities being offered in OOH, including: facial recognition, vehicle recognition, day-part targeting, temperature triggered creative messaging and live content feeds. Additionally, digital agencies can leverage online performance metrics to show the true impact of OOH media – transforming the way OOH is planned, targeted and measured today.

Craig Mytton, Chief Revenue Officer at Bitposter, said: “We are committed to reducing barriers to entry into OOH and continue to attract new spend into this media. We are very pleased to have signed up such a strong calibre of digital and full service agencies to the platform over such a short period of time. An increasing number are recognising the strength of their own data, and how our technology enables them to implement highly targeted and innovative OOH campaigns in real-time.”

Agencies have access to live availability across more than 400,000 classic and digital screens across the UK, with 95 per cent of OOH media owners, including JCDecaux, Exterion, and Primesight, selling their inventory via the Bitposter platform.