Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Tamedia is planning to acquire a majority stake in Neo Advertising SA. Tamedia was founded in 1893 and is one of the leading private media groups in Switzerland, it employs a staff of approximately 3,400 in Switzerland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and Germany and has been traded at the Swiss stock exchange since 2000.

Christian Vaglio-Giors, CEO of Neo Advertising told us “Joining forces with Switzerland’s leading media group is a fantastic opportunity. Not only would it allow Neo to better seize the digital transformation opportunity; it would also bring our innovation and differentiation capabilities to a higher level, benefiting both our historical and future partners and clients. The Tamedia and Neo teams work hard to transform our strategic project into a transaction.”

We understand that Tamedia wants to further develop the Swiss outdoor advertising market and will now do so with NEO staying together as a team.

Neo’s founding shareholders, notably CEO Christian Vaglio-Giors, co-founder Alexandre de Senger as well as the Genevan entrepreneur’s Nicolas Giorgini and Philippe Moser, will remain share owners.

Christoph Tonini, CEO of Tamedia: “We want to be able to offer our customers comprehensive advertising solutions from a single source. Thanks to its innovative out-of-home approach, Neo Advertising is therefore a perfect addition to Tamedia Advertising. We look forward to working together with Christian Vaglio-Giors and his team.”

The investment is subject to the approval of the Federal Competition Commission.