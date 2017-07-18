Maddie Cotterill

Clear Channel Airports, a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO), and a subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., this week announced that Bangor International Airport (BGR) has awarded it a new five-year, exclusive contract to provide a comprehensive digital and print media network. The new program is scheduled for installation this month and will enhance the travel experience for BGR’s nearly 500,000 annual passengers by incorporating terminal-wide state of the art advertising solutions.

BGR is a full service domestic and international airport located in Bangor, Maine. The airport provides easy access to Maine’s premiere destinations such as Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Moosehead Lake, Katahdin, Baxter State Park, mid-coast and northern Maine. In 2016, BGR hit a new record with over 492,000 annual passengers equaling a 3 percent increase over 2015 traffic. The airport is served by Allegiant, American, Delta and seasonally United. Year- round routes currently include LaGuardia, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Sanford/Orlando and St. Petersburg/Tampa. Additional seasonal service includes Newark, Chicago and Charlotte. It is also the leading airport for trans-Atlantic tech stops. BGR is an enterprise-funded entity operated by the City of Bangor and is supported solely through airport generated revenue.

Clear Channel Airports’ new advertising program at BGR presents unique advertising solutions for regional businesses to connect with visitors and grow regional commerce. The new advertising elements include:

· New 82” LCD located at baggage claim;

· Newly built show cases and product cases;

· Tension Fabric Displays will be added to all free charging stations located in gate hold areas and to the charging stations in the pre-security areas;

· Two new large format Tension Fabric Displays will be added at Gate 4 – where American Airlines flights arrive and depart;

· Two new Tension Fabric Displays will be added to Gate 6 – where all Allegiant Air flights arrive and depart;

· Updated theming wraps in baggage claim; and

· A themed Tension Fabric Display will be added by the ticket counters.

Airport Director, Tony Caruso commented, “We have worked with Clear Channel for a number of years and are pleased to renew the contract for another five years. We look forward to the new, updated installations providing our passengers with state-of-the-art advertising information and regional businesses with new advertising opportunities.”

BGR also has a strong tie to supporting the military with a group called ‘The Maine Troop Greeter of Bangor: a non-profit group of veterans and men and women supporting armed forces serving overseas by greeting troops who arrive at BGR. Since the beginning of greeting flights in May of 2003, the Maine Troop Greeters have greeted over 7,417 flights with more than 1,499,277 service members and 403 military dogs.

Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports told us “Bangor International Airport is one of the fastest growing regional airports in the country and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them to integrate a new, leading-edge advertising network fit for their passenger base. Our new program will enable top regional and national brands to take story-telling to a whole new level for travelers and give them the tools they need to truly impact the passenger-experience while traveling through Bangor.”

A Nielsen study released in 2016 shows that nearly 60 percent of business and leisure travelers believe that advertising in airports is an indicator of high-quality brands and products, and more than three-quarters of leisure and business travelers say they notice airport digital ads, with over one-third of travelers surveyed confirming they’ve visited a website or used an app to find out more about a product or service they saw advertised inside an airport.