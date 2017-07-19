Andrew Neale

STRATACACHE this week announced the launch of the Smart Service Team. This end-to-end support unit stands ready to service any digital network or customer engagement solution – whether owned and operated by STRATACACHE or a third-party company. The new offering leverages broad expertise across the STRATACACHE ecosystem to deliver a higher level of customer support in the nation’s largest markets.

The Smart Service Team is multi-functional. Services include ensuring network performance with routine compliance checks, supporting digital deployments from initial site surveys to post-install audits, configuring and replacing key network components – and troubleshooting and performing repairs as necessary. Customers can expect up to a 50% reduction in field service costs, a measureable increase in the number of recovered service parts, and same or next-business-day service.

Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE told us “The Smart Service Team is designed for customers who don’t have the infrastructure or expertise in place to support their existing digital signage networks. We work with them to build custom programs that meet their specific needs. We’re confident that once new customers experience our Smart Service Team offering, they’ll get excited about the entire suite of STRATACACHE digital signage solutions.”

Chris explained that the value to customers extends beyond technical support, the Smart Service Team also provides advertiser and research support and will validate proof-of-performance for advertisers participating on customer retail networks and assist with network efficacy studies.

We’re told that that the Smart Service Team, combined with the growth of PRN and the recent acquisitions of SCALA and RDM, builds on STRATACACHE’s leadership in the global retail technology space. With over two million consumer-facing screens around the world, STRATACACHE has an unmatched suite of shopper engagement solutions.