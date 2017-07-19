Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

QMS continues to expand its landmark digital portfolio across Sydney, with the switching on of ‘The Lakes’; two new iconic billboards in the prominent south-eastern suburb of Eastlakes. This launch follows the recent development of the two M2 landmark digital bridge sites last month and is part of QMS’ growth strategy to further bolster its portfolio of premium digital assets in NSW.

‘The Lakes’ landmark digitals are situated on either side of the overpass bridge on Wentworth Avenue to command viewing to the more than 1.1 million contacts that travel inbound towards Sydney Airport and the industrial business hubs of Alexandria and Mascot as well as those travelling outbound to the beachside suburbs of Bondi, Coogee and Maroubra.

Developed in partnership with Outdoor Systems, these two new digital sites provide extended reach for advertisers across QMS’ landmark digital network, both in Sydney as well as nationally.

QMS CEO Barclay Nettlefold told us “After the successful launch of our M2 digitals ‘The Cove’ and ‘The Hills’ last month we are excited to expand our digital footprint in this highly sought after location in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality digital billboards across Australia and New Zealand and look forward to ‘switching on’ a number of exciting locations in NSW over the coming months.”

Inaugural advertisers on the ‘The Lakes’ digital bridge sites include Sony Pictures, Lexus, CUB, and Channel 7.