Andrew Neale

Bluewater, based out of Southfield, Michigan, has announced that they have hired John Tracy who joins them as a chief operating officer.

We are told that strong>John Tracy will oversee the company’s daily operations and create the long-term model that supports its growth objectives. As a member of the CEO’s executive committee, he will be a strategic contributor of the company’s direction and execution.

strong>John Tracy is a Michigan native and joins Bluewater with more than 25 years of operational, legal and financial experience in a variety of leadership positions in the U.S. Marine Corps, a global law firm, and with large and complex business organizations.

In his most recent position, strong>John Tracy was the senior vice president at Flagstar Bank where he was responsible for extensive strategic work related to the company’s special projects, large transactions, mergers and acquisitions, operations, human resources, and corporate governance.

He holds a bachelor of science from Wayne State University in business administration, masters of business administration from Michigan State University and a law degree from Michigan State College of Law. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Tracy also currently serves on several boards for community organizations dedicated to youth development and leadership.

For more than 30 years and with more than 225 employees working collaboratively, Bluewater has delivered live event and AV technology to create phenomenal technology-charged experiences for strong brands and their partners. The company works at the intersection of content, space, and technology, and supports clients nationwide, maintaining a complete AV rental inventory consisting of professional audio, video, lighting, and staging products.

Bluewater works with agencies, producers, exhibit houses, architects, and consultants to create moving live event and AV technology experiences for strong brands.