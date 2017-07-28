Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Zoom Active Lifestyle Marketing is welcoming Charles-Andre Vidal as a National Account Director in their Montreal office and Brenda Grajales as a Client Services Coordinator in their Toronto office.

Charles-Andre and Brenda will have the mandate to pursue ZOOM’s work in expanding and focusing in fitness only. We are told that Charles-Andre will be responsible for developing national digital sales for the province of Quebec and will be working closely with agencies and direct clients. He is bringing over 10 years of experience in sales including positions at Rouge Media as an account director and in the automotive industry for Audi and MINI as a sales manager.

Brenda will be responsible for working and collaborating with internal sales representatives from ZOOM’s Canadian offices, and coordinating advertising campaigns with fitness partners and their accounts.

Brenda brings with her, experience in media production as a Production Coordinator at Stereo D, and a Bachelorís Degree in Media Production from the Radio Television & Arts School of Media at Ryerson University.