Andrew Neale

Today Cineplex Digital Media (TSX: CGX) has announced that it has been selected to install an in-store digital signage and kiosk network for Toys “R” Us’ new concept store.

Located in Langley, British Columbia, Cineplex Digital Media’s innovative technologies play a pivotal role in the deployment of the new store concept.

Clint Gaudry, Vice President, Marketing & Store Planning at Toys “R” Us told us “Our Langley store is the evolution of our digital future. The new integrated network elevates the shopping experience and makes it easier for customers to locate the products they are looking for, gain in depth information and make their purchases directly from a number of kiosks located throughout the store.”

Toys “R” Us will deploy an ‘endless aisle’ solution where customers can use the kiosks to browse not only in-stock items, but the brand’s entire offering. Powered by Cineplex Digital Media technology, the kiosks will feature videos and provide comprehensive product information to shoppers before making their purchase. Then by selecting ‘Get it now!’ customers can complete their transaction right at the kiosk and pick up their purchase at the front of the store or have it shipped directly to their home.

Nick Prigioniero, President, Cineplex Digital Media said “We are very pleased to be working with Toys “R” Us on this exciting and innovative project. We look forward to enhancing the in-store experience by integrating our custom digital technologies into an easy, one-stop-shopping process for their customers.”

The installation includes a large feature wall with 2×2 55” LCD screens, six 18.5” digital end caps and four POS integrated kiosks. Cineplex Digital Media will lead all content creation for the kiosks, and provide content management for the digital end caps and feature wall signage.

On a mission to revolutionise digital experiences where people work, shop and play, Cineplex Digital Media has made a name for itself in the Out-of-Home, Retail, Financial and Quick Service Restaurant industries by providing strategic, digital display and network solutions for its clients, including Toys “R” Us. CDM’s industry leadership stems from its expertise in offering clients a full-service, end-to-end digital signage solution, including research and creative strategy, content production, installation and technical support, digital asset management, media sales and data analytics.