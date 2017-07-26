Andrew Neale

Integrated Systems Events has announced the start of an official cooperation with the VR Days Europe festival which takes place in Amsterdam on October 25-27, 2017.

VR Days is described as a unique celebration of Virtual and Augmented content, creativity and production and takes place in five different venues across Amsterdam. Now in its third year, VR Days Europe 2017 – Where Realities Meet will be comprised of a mix of events featuring a compelling range of keynotes, sessions, workshops and seminars. VR Days 2016 drew over 3,000 attendees.

Integrated Systems Events will provide content, marketing and organisational support for VR Days Europe. In return, VR Days Europe will produce a new VR Days event at #ISE2018, specifically targeted towards ISE exhibitors and attendees.

For Integrated Systems Events, the agreement with VR Days forms part of its strategic commitment to develop complementary, cutting-edge technology and business events to sit alongside the annual four-day Integrated Systems Europe exhibition. Integrated Systems Events also produces the DSS series of international conferences and the Smart Building Conference.

VR Days Europe Festival Director Benjamin de Wit said “Our mission is to unite the VR and AR communities, to inspire creative minds and to drive business forward. I am delighted that we are working with ISE as we complement one another perfectly. Together we are confident that we can develop the event and the brand. A number of the vertical market sectors we cover are extremely relevant for the AV market-place. There is the potential for a great deal of synergy.”

VR Days Europe 2017 comprises five key components, hosted in five different locations: The VR Days Europe Conference, held at the prestigious DeLaMar Theatre, will showcase the leading VR and AR creative professionals in a dedicated one-day conference; Expert Tracks, hosted by leading personnel working on content, technology and research, will explore vertical market sectors such as Media, Arts, Entertainment, Healthcare, Education and Enterprise Solutions; the VRackathon will see VR experts tackle technical challenges set by companies and organisations; a CineMart will feature a jury of VR film and technology leaders who will debate projects looking for finance and distribution; the Church of VR will showcase the finest VR content. VR Days Europe will also feature an exhibition and the Halo Awards which will honour leading AR, VR, and MR projects.

Integrated Systems Events Managing Director Mike Blackman told us “The use of Augmented and Virtual Reality products and solutions is already playing a significant role in the AV business for both our exhibitors and attendees. There is much to learn and much to get excited about. It’s vital that ISE is able to provide a platform for companies and individuals that are keen to understand the current state-of the-art, what’s available today and what’s coming in the future. VR Days has an unrivalled position to help us deliver this and one that we are proud to be involved with and help to develop.”

Tickets for VR Days Europe are now available online.

VR Days is a foundation based in Amsterdam. Its mission is to bring together the international Virtual and Augmented reality communities to further develop creativity, collaboration and commerce. Launched in 2015 its annual VR Days Europe Festival in Amsterdam brings together leading exponents of VR, AR and MR at five events, in five different locations around the city.