Tristan Cotterill

Here APN Outdoor, showcases yet another clever campaign, this time for GSK’s Otrivin nasal spray in railway stations across Sydney. The campaign is scheduled on APN Outdoor’s innovative XtrackTV. The technical script creates the effect of a ‘nose’ sneezing when a gush of wind blows.

Considered a first for the Australian rail environment, the reactive campaign runs across some of Sydney’s busiest platforms, targeting commuters during afternoon peak hour across Central, Wynyard and Town Hall, in a season when sniffles, colds and flu are rife. In a regular week, these platforms can reach up to 1,104,000 contacts.

APN Outdoor’s General Manager of Sales, Mark Fairhurst, told us “From the very beginning XtrackTV has been recognised as a platform with boundless technological potential. When coupled with full motion video and audio in this captive environment, activations like Otrivin’s ensure greater cut through and consumer engagement. GSK have leveraged this perfect platform for the product in the smartest way.”

The campaign’s reach will be extended with a package of Portrait Sides on APN Outdoor’s Transit offering across the eastern seaboard.

APN Outdoor is the sole operator of XtrackTV panels across Australia. Originally launching in 2015, the format has been moving from strength to strength, recently announcing the addition of four new large LED screens at Perth Central station. In addition to content from Sky News, Entertainment and Weather, the screens offer full video capabilities to advertisers including directional sound and quality LED displays, allowing brands to extend their TV or digital campaigns into the commuter space.

A recent APN Outdoor study drawing on over 500 rail commuters found that the format not only drove incremental TV reach by 18%, but found that more than half of passengers have taken some kind of action as a result of seeing advertising on XtrackTV.