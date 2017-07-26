Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

VMO has announced further expansion to Australia’s fastest growing Petrol and Convenience network; VMO On-the-go.

We understand now that the footprint of national locations has just swelled to over 500 locations – that’s nearly 3,000 screens reaching a total monthly audience of over 12 million drivers!

VMO’s On-the-go network consists of On-the-go TV – (Outdoor digital TV units) and On-the-go Extra – (portrait screens at the entry of convenience stores), – both found on the petro forecourt. The networks key point of difference is its ability to engage without any distractions.

Managing Director Anthony Deeble (recently featured in our CEO SPOTLIGHT here) told us “VMO On-the-go TV has seen enormous success primarily through its ability to engage a large audience one-to-one for up to 4 mins, while our Extra product is positioned to capture impulse buyers and drive sales in convenience stores.”

A medium as accountable as it is influential. VMO’s exclusive audience measurement system – DART (Digital Outdoor Audience in Real Time) has consistently shown that On-the-go TV delivers an average viewer engagement level of over 80%.

VMO tell us that by the end of 2017 they plan to have 4,000 digital screens in 700 locations.

VMO has recently expanded its content offering to include a segment titled; ‘Going Viral’, a 15 second weekly fix of entertaining viral content. The networks diverse content line up also includes Movie of the Week, Weather and other engaging content segments.