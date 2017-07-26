Maddie Cotterill

Clear Channel UK is support the Mayor of London’s ‘#LondonIsOpen for Summer’ campaign, alongside visitlondon.com, on over 100 of their state-of-the-art New World Payphones phone kiosks around the UK’s capital.

The campaign, which runs throughout the summer will appear on over 100 Adshel Live screens situated right across the city from Barnet to Bexley Heath and from Enfield to East Ham (and everywhere in between).

Clear Channel’s Adshel Live screens are found on state of the art phone kiosks operated by New World Payphones. New World Payphone’s kiosks offer telephone services, interactive local area maps and will soon offer free wifi services at hundreds of locations right across the capital.

‘#LondonIsOpen for Summer’ is the Mayor Sadiq Khan’s high-profile multichannel campaign, designed to encourage visitors to discover all the great things to do in London during the peak summer months, with www.visitlondon.com/summer bringing together all the fantastic attractions, experiences and special deals on offer.

Julie Chappell, Director of Digital at London & Partners, the Mayor of London’s official promotional company, which runs visitlondon.comtold us “We are really excited about this new partnership because it will engage audiences and get the message out there to Londoners and visitors that the city is open, to residents and there are some amazing things to do this summer.

“We are confident this partnership will really encourage people to visit not just London’s iconic attractions but those all over the city.”

Clear Channel UK have rapidly expanded their New World Payphones network across London since its launch in late 2016, which has seen high streets de-cluttered as ageing phone boxes are removed and upgraded, resulting in fewer, smarter kiosks.