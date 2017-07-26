Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Dot2Dot Communications, formerly Scala Canada back in 2012 ago and up until very recently a master reseller for Scala has acquired Pixel Point Digital.

In a press release Ray Prachun, President, Pixel Point Digital Inc. was quoted as saying “Dot2Dot Communications has been a strategic ally for Pixel Point for many years now. A changing supplier arrangement along with a more integrated market has made this decision easy. Working together allows us to give our customers a broader range of skill sets and improved support services. It’s a natural win-win-win scenario for our companies and our customers”.

We understand that Pixel Point will operate under the Dot2Dot Communication brand.