This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AUDIO VISUAL PROJECT ADMINISTRATOR
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Crawley
    Area Sussex, England
    Sector Engineer – Project
    Salary £22000 – £25000 Per Annum Negotiable doe circa £22k-£25k plus be
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV18517
  • AUDIO VISUAL CHANNEL SALES MANAGER/DIRECTOR DESIGNATE
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Greater London/Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, England Bucks, England Essex, England Essex, England Hertfordshire, UK Middlesex, England Surrey, England City of London, England
    Sector Sales Sales – Audio Visual Sales – Channel – vendor Sales – Residential Sales – Corporate Sales – Business DevelopmentManagerDirectorDirector – Sales
    Salary £60000 – £100000 Per Annum Neg. circa £60k basic + comms & bonus
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV18417
  • AV SYSTEMS DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Paris, France
    Area France, Europe
    Sector Engineer Engineer – Audio Visual Engineer – Design Engineer – Video Conferencing Engineer – Commissioning Engineer – Project Manager Manager – Project
    Salary £50000 – £60000 Per Annum Euros 50k-60k doe + car & benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV17017

